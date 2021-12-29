TrustSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $104.26 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007007 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

