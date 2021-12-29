Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 147.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,593 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,772,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. 25,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

