Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $18.74

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $18.36. Triumph Group shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 875 shares.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after buying an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

