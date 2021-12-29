Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells $300,050.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

