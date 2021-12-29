Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 0.5%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.86. 89,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,356% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

