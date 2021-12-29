Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$1.70. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 19,010 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TV. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.24.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$164.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.