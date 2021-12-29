Treat DAO Price Tops $4.58 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.66 or 0.07925196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,604.09 or 1.00802964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052015 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

