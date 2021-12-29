Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 456 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $231.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

