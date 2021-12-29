Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 335.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

