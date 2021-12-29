Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 207,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,460,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 76,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

