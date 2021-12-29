Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,860 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

EA opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

