Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.