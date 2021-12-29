Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $102.44.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.