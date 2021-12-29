Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $270,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

