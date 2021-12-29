Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 443 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after buying an additional 495,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares in the last quarter.

IYG opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average is $191.07. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

