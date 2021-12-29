Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $498,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

