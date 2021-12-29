Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

