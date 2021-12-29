Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 2,626 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $135.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

