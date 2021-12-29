Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.82. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

