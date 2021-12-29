Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 184 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $475.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

