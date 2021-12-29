Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $163.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.