Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

