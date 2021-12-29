Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,950 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LCID. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.