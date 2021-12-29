Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,950 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCID. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 36.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 41.55. Lucid Group Inc has a twelve month low of 10.00 and a twelve month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

