Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $238.31

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $238.31 and last traded at $237.75, with a volume of 7930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

