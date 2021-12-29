Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 338 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NCR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,191,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NCR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,359,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NCR opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

