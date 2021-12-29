Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at $129,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 3.89.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

