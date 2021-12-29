Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $643,000 Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,455,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay stock opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

