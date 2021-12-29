Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 80,440.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

