Tom C. Thomas Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) insider Tom C. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $10,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.