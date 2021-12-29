Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 5,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,319. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

