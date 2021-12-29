Toews Corp ADV Takes $415,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

