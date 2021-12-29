Toews Corp ADV Invests $1.36 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

