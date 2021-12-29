Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 2,000 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 83.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $10,487,925 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $253.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day moving average is $224.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

