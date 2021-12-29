Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,524,000 after buying an additional 100,346 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

