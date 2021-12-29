Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.82 and a 200-day moving average of $213.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $246.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

