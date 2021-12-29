Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.