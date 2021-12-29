Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

