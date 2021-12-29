TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00006200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $157.08 million and approximately $100,018.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006979 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

