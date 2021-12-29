Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.06

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $13.46. Tiptree shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 51,991 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.61 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 142.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tiptree by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Tiptree during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

