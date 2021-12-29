Thorstarter One Day Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $21.55 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.23 or 0.07898729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,005.69 or 0.99963251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

