Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $53.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00221892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00502134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00081690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.