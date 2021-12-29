The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Cut by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 3.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 534,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 576,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.