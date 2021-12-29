The Transfer Token Price Hits $5.71 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $598.50 million and approximately $295,396.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.71 or 0.00012102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00118362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000909 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

