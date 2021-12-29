The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post $973.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $954.60 million to $988.00 million. Timken posted sales of $891.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Timken stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 340,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,159. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Timken by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 12.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Timken by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.