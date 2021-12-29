The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

