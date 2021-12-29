The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

