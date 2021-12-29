The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $43,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

