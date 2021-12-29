The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Insider James Carman Sells 257 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) insider James Carman sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $23,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HHC opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 74.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 87,959 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 69.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

