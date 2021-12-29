The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average of $133.20. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

