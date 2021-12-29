The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.06% of Gorman-Rupp worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 144,222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,690,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 524,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

GRC stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

